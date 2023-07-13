Lower tier side Steadfast grab $109,000 Fifa World Cup cash over Issahaku presence

Division One club, Steadfast FC will be smiling to the bank after FIFA paid them $109,000 following Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's presence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Sporting Lisbon forward was on the books of Steadfast when he was named in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Issahaku also made the final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, coming on in the final minutes of the game against Portugal as Ghana lost 3-2.

The talented winger was entitled to $10,950 a day for being in the camp of the national team, where he spent almost three weeks, from pre-World Cup training to the tournament in Qatar.

“We are very pleased that 440 clubs worldwide – not just ECA Members and European clubs – will benefit from significant distributions from the Club Benefits Programme, as part of the agreement between ECA and FIFA for the release of 837 players participating at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“The Club Benefits Programme is one of the fundamental pillars of the recently renewed Memorandum of Understanding between ECA and FIFA. ECA works tirelessly for the benefit of all clubs and this is reflected by the increase in the amount to be distributed for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the FIFA World Cup to USD 355 million,” added Mr Al-Khelaïfi.