'Lower your expectations' - Bashir Hayford cautions Medeama SC and Dreams FC ahead of CAF inter-club competitions

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashiru Hayford has advised Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams FC to decrease their expectations before their next CAF inter-club contests.

After winning the Ghana Premier League last season, the Yellow and Mauves will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, while Dreams FC will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup.

In an interview on Tuesday, the former Legon Cities coach urged both clubs to strengthen their squads and prepare thoroughly for the competition.

“The results of the clubs who previously represented Ghana should be a wake-up call to Medeama SC and Dreams FC. This should even be an advise to them,” Coach Bashiru Hayford told Mothers FM.

“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games).

“They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs,” he divulged.

“They should lower their expectations because their opponents are having the qualities. How do we build the quality? We build quality from the start. They should lower their expectations for the competition,” he concluded.

In the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, Medeama SC will face Remo Stars of Nigeria.

Dreams FC, who are also making their CAF Confederations Cup debut, have been drawn against Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea.