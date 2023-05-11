Lowest paid player at Kotoko earns GHC 2,500 - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that no player earns less than that GHC 2,500 at the club.

The CEO was responding to salary arrears which have been discussed in the media as a major antecedent of the team's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

While admitting that the club still have some arrears to clear, he noted that considering the amount that players receive at the club, a few salary arrears shouldn't be a basis to play awfully costing the club massive points which cannot be returned if their sums of money are paid later.

According to him, his administration have done their best to make sure any player who plays for the club lives comfortably with a fair salary.

"Just imagine a player who was previously on a 500 cedis salary in a Division One team joining Kotoko and getting paid 3,000 or 4,000 cedis. The lowest-paid player is the SHS student [Rocky Dwamena] who earns 2,500 monthly.

"So I find it intriguing if you start agitating and decide not to play well just because your salary has been delayed a little. Because when we took office there were players who were on a 600 cedis a month salary which is about 7,200 cedis annually. Now you would be earning approximately what you got annually in just a month.

"The salary always comes even if it delays but the same cannot be said about the results if you refuse to play well and you base on that not to play your heart?" he told Oyerapa FM as quoted by 3news.com.

The Porcupines are currently sixth in the log and have a slim chance of retaining the Ghana Premier League with four matches to end the season. They will face relegated Kotoku Royals on Sunday at Dawu Park.