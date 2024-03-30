Lucas Paqueta, the magnetic force driving West Ham's attack - Mohammed Kudus acknowledges

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has lauded his West Ham United teammate, Lucas Paqueta, hailing him as a pivotal link bridging the defensive and offensive lines.

Paqueta, the Brazil attacker, has been an instrumental presence for David Moyes' squad following his transfer from Olympique Lyon in 2022.

With a solid partnership formed alongside Kudus, the 26-year-old has showcased his significance within the team's setup.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus commended Paqueta for his influential role at the club, likening him to a magnet guiding the flow of play from defence to attack.

"He is like the magnet between the back and the forwards," Kudus expressed, emphasizing Paqueta's ability to facilitate fluid transitions and provide opportunities for his teammates.

The symbiotic relationship between Kudus and Paqueta underscores their collective ambition to drive West Ham United towards victory.

As they gear up to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park, the duo, aims to leverage their partnership and individual skills to secure a positive result for their team.

With Paqueta's strategic presence and Kudus' dynamic abilities, West Ham looks to maintain its momentum and achieve success on the pitch.