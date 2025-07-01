Ludogorets and Göztepe eye Ghana midfielder Musah Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has attracted interest from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets and Turkish top-flight side GÃ¶ztepe, per Joy Sports.

The 23-year-old, who enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Turkey’s top division, is now exploring his options as he looks to remain at the highest level of club football.

Mohammed made 25 league appearances and registered four assists for Bodrum, earning praise for his composure and creativity in midfield despite the team’s struggles.

Ludogorets, fresh from another title-winning season in Bulgaria, are keen to bolster their midfield options and have identified Mohammed as a strong fit for their European ambitions.

Sources indicate early talks have taken place, with the Ghanaian viewed as a player who can adapt quickly to their system.

In Turkey, GÃ¶ztepe are also monitoring Mohammed’s availability closely. The Super Lig side are rebuilding ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and view the Bodrum man as an ideal addition to strengthen their midfield depth.