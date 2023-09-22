Ludogorets captain Bernard Tekpetey applauds teammates after big ECL win against Spartak Trvana

Ghana forward, Bernard Tekpetey led Ludogorets Razgrad to a comprehensive victory over Spartak Trvana in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Tekpetey delivered a brace of assists as the Bulgarian giants strolled to a 4-0 win at the Huvepharma Arena.

"A good start and good team performance, we keep it up like this," wrote Tekpetey, who captained the team to an important win.

.Ludogorets opened the scoring of the match just a minute after the half-time break after Tekpetey slid a pass to Ivan Yordanov to slot home.

The hosts doubled their advantage a few moments later through Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski.Piotrowski scored again to increase the tally for Ludogorets in the 63rd minute when Tekpetey set him up with a beautiful pass.

Brazilian forward and substitute Rwan Seco wrapped up the victory for Ludogorets with a goal in stoppage-time.

Young Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori started the game for Trnava and was substituted in the 72nd minute with Nigerian player Philip Azango.

Tekpetey is having an impressive season so far after netting 7 goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.