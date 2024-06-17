Ludogorets star Bernard Tekpetey organizes blood donation exercise in Ghana

Bulgaria-based Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey organized a blood donation exercise in collaboration with the National Blood Bank over the weekend.

The event, held at the Athletic Oval of the University of Ghana on Saturday, June 15, also partnered with the Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation.

Tekpetey initiated the drive through the Bernard Tekpetey Foundation, which has supported numerous projects in recent years as part of his commitment to giving back to his country.

Explaining his motivation, Tekpetey said, "We face numerous challenges when it comes to blood. Previously, we had a significant issue. I realized there was a shortage of blood, which led to the loss of life. This prompted me to discuss the matter with the CEO of the National Blood Service, and we agreed to organize an event like this to support people, save lives, and make a meaningful impact on human lives."

He added, "You might not know who you are saving â€“ it could be your mother, father, sister, or brother. When you donate your blood to support someone, the reward will definitely be great. God will bless you. We are just human, and we are here to pave the way. I will also donate blood."

The event was attended by personalities such as Belgium-based footballer David Atanga and Joshua of Keche fame. Evelyn Arthur, CEO of the Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation, emphasized the importance of regular blood donation, stating, "Every individual can donate blood every three months. We need a lot of blood, and we encourage that as short as three months, everyone should be able to come back to donate."

Tekpetey, who scored 10 goals and registered five assists in the 2023/24 season, helped his team, Ludogorets, win the Bulgarian league and the domestic cup.