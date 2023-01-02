Luiz Suarez: Uruguayan striker joins Brazilian side Gremio on two-year contract

Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian club Gremio on a two-year deal.

The Uruguay striker was a free agent after leaving his boyhood club Nacional and will continue his career in Brazil.

Suarez was wanted by Mexican side Cruz Azul, but Gremio have won the race for his signature.

Porto Alegre-based club Gremio confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old on New Year's Eve.

Suarez helped Nacional to win the Primera Division title after returning to his homeland following his Atletico Madrid exit.

The veteran won four LaLiga titles during a hugely successful spell with Barcelona and claimed another with Atleti in the 2020-21 campaign.

He also lifted the Champions League trophy at Barca in 2015.

Suarez won the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011, and is his country's all-time top goalscorer, with 68 in 137 games, though he failed to net during their recent World Cup campaign at Qatar 2022.