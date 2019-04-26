Lumor Agbenyenu facing three weeks out with injury

Ghana and Gotzepe left-back Lumor Agbenyenu has been sidelined for three weeks after picking up an injury last Sunday's game against Erzurumspor at the Bornova Stadium.

The 22-year old has picked up a groin injury and he is expected to be out for up to 21 days according to the club’s doctor.

The Sporting Lisbon player on loan to Goztepe will miss tonight’s against league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir as well as against Antalyaspor and Sivasspor.

He has made eight appearances for Goztepe in the Superliga this season since he joined in the January transfer window.

Lumor's injury will be a concern to Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who will be worried about the health of his players as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws nearer.