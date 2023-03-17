Lumor Agbenyenu: Malaga CF terminate Ghanaian defender’s contract over disciplinary reasons

Spanish side Malaga CF have terminated the contract of Lumor Agbenyenu due to disciplinary issues.

The former Ghana defender will now be on the lookout for a new club as a result of Malaga CF's decision to end his contract.

The Blue and Whites confirmed the decision in a brief statement, which read: "Málaga CF ends its professional relationship with Lumor Agbenyenu for disciplinary reasons."

"The footballer has been released from his contract with MCF from this very Wednesday. “The Entity wishes you all the luck in your professional and personal future."

Lumor Agbenyenu joined Malaga CF in October last year after playing for Sporting Lisbon and Portimonense in Portugal. He also represented Ghana in the 2019 African Cup of Nations held in Egypt.