Lumor Agbenyenu suffers muscle tear, returns to Mallorca for further test

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu suffered a torn muscle in training with the senior national team, which has ruled him out of the AFCON qualifiers double header against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The Real Mallorca defender was confirmed to have suffered the injury after undergoing scans.

The 23-year old has been released to join his club in Spain for further test.

Agbenyenu picked up the injury in training and was unable to pass the fitness test after checks conducted by the medical team.

He becomes the third player to be ruled out of the squad due to injury.

Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful, Mohammed Salisu have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries after receiving call-ups.

Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah has invited Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah to replace Lumor for the upcoming games.

The Black Stars will play South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday 14 November, 2019 in the opening game of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.