Lumor & Baba shine as Real Mallorca record victory on La Liga return

Ghanaian duo Baba Mohammed and Lumor Agbenyenu excelled as Real Mallorca beat Eibar 2-1 in the Spanish Laliga opener on Saturday.

Real Mallorca — who are making a return to the Spanish top-flight in eight years — demonstrated attacking intent and deservedly went up 1-0 courtesy Daniel Rodríguez’s 4th minute strike.

Despite Mallorca finishing the first half stronger, Eibar improved after the break before going ahead to grab the equalizer in the 59th minute through Paulo Olivieira.

Olivieira’s night soon turned sour after putting the ball at his own back in the 75th minute which turned out to be the winning goal for Real Mallorca as the game finished 2-1.

Baba and Lumor were two of the top performers for the newly-promoted side.

Lumor joined the club on a loan deal from Portuguese side Sporting CP while Baba was a key cog in the team that won promotion from the Segunda Division last term.