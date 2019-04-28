Lusaka Dynamos deducted three points for failing to pay Abdul Latif Mohammed money

Zambian top-flight side Lusaka Dynamos have been docked three points after failing to comply with a FIFA directive to compensate ex-player Abdul Latif Mohammed.

Mohammed reported the club to FIFA for breach of contract and he won the case back in March this year.

So ahead of their FAZ Super Division Week 14 home date against Red Arrows,Dynamos had three points deducted from their build up.

''Following a directive by FIFA, the Football Association of Zambia has docked three points from Lusaka Dynamos after the club was found guilty of failure to honour employment obligations towards Ghanaian player Abdul Latif Mohammed,'' FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

''FIFA has in its correspondence to FAZ; dated April 24, 2019 directed that the Association docks three points from Lusaka Dynamos or face sanctions.''