Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah confident team will regain top form

Published on: 26 September 2023
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender #05 Marquinhos fights for the ball with Lyon's Ghanaian forward #37 Ernest Nuamah during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah maintains his optimism regarding the team's ability to regain top form soon, despite their recent struggles in the French Ligue 1.

The club have had a challenging start to the season, failing to secure a victory in their first six games and currently finding themselves in the relegation zone.

In an effort to turn their fortunes around, Lyon made the decision to part ways with coach Laurent Blanc, but their recent defeat to Brest over the weekend has only added to their woes, making it one of their worst starts to a Ligue 1 season.

After the match on Saturday, the Ghanaian forward addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in football.

"We need to work as a group because football is a team sport," said Nuamah.

"We must support each other both on and off the field. That's how our confidence will return. We know the expectations of the fans. They are always there for us, whether we win or lose."

Nuamah is presently on loan at Lyon until the conclusion of the season, with certainty that he will commit to a long-term contract. Due to financial fair play issues, Nuamah had to join Belgium's RWD Molenbeek from Nordsjaelland before sealing his transfer to Lyon.

