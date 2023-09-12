Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah earns first start for Black Stars

Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah has received his first start for Black Stars, in a friendly match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This opportunity comes as a reward for his previous performance, where he scored a crucial goal in the match against the Central African Republic.

In the previous game, Nuamah netted a simple finish, securing a 2-1 comeback win for the Black Stars in Kumasi and helping the team secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. His impressive performance overall earned him the opportunity to start in the friendly against Liberia.

Prior to the Liberia match, Nuamah had made two appearances for the Black Stars, both as a substitute. With this start, he hopes to make a strong impression and stake a claim for a permanent position in the team.