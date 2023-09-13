Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah excited to play alongside Mohammed Kudus in Black Stars

Youngster Ernest Nuamah has expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside fellow Right to Dream graduate, Mohammed Kudus, in the Black Stars.

The two talented players have shared the field in the last three matches for the Black Stars, and both have made significant contributions, including scoring goals.

In their recent game against Liberia, Nuamah opened the scoring and provided an assist for Kudus to find the back of the net, helping Ghana secure a victory.

After the match, the Lyon winger shared his enthusiasm about playing alongside Kudus and other experienced players in the squad.

He stated, "It feels good. They are the players we look up to, and not only him but a lot of the senior players in the squad. It is also a motivation for us like being on the same pitch with them is a motivation and this keeps me going."

Nuamah also reflected on the remarkable journey from watching Kudus on television to sharing the pitch with him. He said, "Once I was watching him [Kudus] on the TV, and now, I’m on the pitch with him."

Nuamah made his debut for the Black Stars in July during an AFCON qualifier against Madagascar. Since then, he has made a notable impact, scoring two goals in three games for Ghana's senior national team.