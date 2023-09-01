Lyon is the best move for me - Ernest Nuamah

Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah believes he will fit into the playing style at Olympique Lyonnais because of their well-developed structure.

The teenager signed for RWD Molenbeek in Belgium on a permanent contract from Nordsjaelland and has been sent on loan to Lyon until June 2024.

Eagle Football, the owners of Olympique Lyonnais, are also the owners of the newly promoted Belgian Pro League side RWDM.

He attributed his decision to sign for Lyon ahead of the many other clubs interested in him because Lyon has a history of developing young talents.

Tottenham Hotspur, Stade Reims, and Ajax were amongst other European sides seeking the player's signature this window.

"I still want to develop as a player and continue playing. I feel like Lyon is the best move," he told Lyon.

"It is how the team is structured, and how well they play, and I feel like I will fit into the style of play in Lyon and the fact that they give a lot of playing time to young players.

The Black Stars forward will wear the number 37 jersey at Lyon.

He has become the fourth Ghanaian to play for Olympique Lyonnais after Abedi Pele, John Mensah, and Michael Essien.

Nuamah could make his debut over the weekend when Lyon tackle Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1.