Lyon sell Ghanaian youth midfielder to Belgian side Gent in €1m deal

Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu has joined Belgian side Gent in a 1 million euro deal.

The 21-year-old was transferred on Friday from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, the French club announced on Friday.

"Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for 1 million euros plus an earn-out of 20 per cent of the capital gain on any future transfer," Lyon said in a statement.

Owusu, a defensive midfielder, spent last season on loan at Ligue 2 side Sochaux.

He made 33 league appearances for the Montbeliard-based club.

Gent finished fifth in the Belgian First Division last season.