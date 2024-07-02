Lyon set to let go of Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah due to financial constraints

French powerhouse Olympique Lyon are unlikely to retain Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah for the upcoming 2024/25 football season, based on reports from local media sources.

The 20-year-old initially joined the team on a one-year loan from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, their sister club, who had recently acquired him from FC Nordsjaelland for a substantial fee of â‚¬18 million.

During his debut season in the French Ligue 1, Nuamah proved to be a talented player, but unfortunately, Lyon faced many struggles, having a difficult campaign last term.

Despite making 29 appearances in the league and contributing 3 goals and 2 assists, Lyon has not shown much interest in making his move permanent, and it is highly likely that he will return to RWDM in the Belgian League for next season.

Rumors suggest that the seven-time French champions are not keen on keeping Nuamah due to financial constraints, as they need to reduce their squad for the upcoming season.

However, despite these challenges, Nuamah has caught the attention of Italian Serie A team AS Roma, who are closely monitoring his situation and are eager to sign him, although they are hesitant due to his high current price tag.

Nuamah played a crucial role in the recent victories of the Black Stars over Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He scored the opener in the Black Stars' 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.