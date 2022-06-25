Maccabi Haifa send Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh goodwill message after his move to Neftchi Baku

Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa have expressed gratitude to Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh after completing his move to Neftchi Baku.

The 27-year-old signed a two year-deal to join the Azerbaijani runners-up after two successful seasons with Maccabi Haifa.

Donyoh won back-to-back league titles but decided to leave at the end of his contract.

"Thank you Godsway for two great years full of titles, successes and happy moments. We all wish Godsway much success in the continuation of his professional path," wrote the club.

Donyoh, a graduate of the famous Right to Dream Academy, will join his new teammates for pre-season in the coming week.

He leaves Israel after winning the League title, the Israeli Cup and the Super Cup and was one of the best players for the Ligat Al side.

The former Manchester City player previously played for Djurgadens and Falkenberg in Sweden before spells in Germany with Dynamo Dresden and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.