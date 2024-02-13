Maccabi Netanya secures Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Tanko in 350,000 Euro deal

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Tanko, 24, has secured a two-year deal with Israeli top-tier side Maccabi Netanya, transferring from Serbian club Javor-Matis.

Netanya invested 350,000 Euros to acquire Tanko, who had one year remaining on his contract with Javor-Matis.

The winger, known for his attacking prowess, is anticipated to enhance Netanya's offensive capabilities as they aim for a top finish in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Tanko brings experience from playing with notable clubs like Red Star Belgrade, FK Bezanija, and Mladost Lucani, where he scored 17 goals across all competitions.

His football journey includes contributing to teams' successes, and this move reflects Netanya's strategic efforts to strengthen their squad.

This transfer adds to the dynamic landscape of Ghanaian players abroad, showcasing their presence and impact in various football leagues.

Tanko's previous engagements with reputable clubs, including Red Star Belgrade, highlight his skill and adaptability on the field.

The 24-year-old attacker netted five goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances for Javor-Matis in the Serbian top-flight this campaign before switching to Israel.