Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Emmanuel Boateng returns to training after six weeks out with injury

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has started training at Meccabi Tel Aviv after a month with an injury.

The player's recovery is good news for manager Vladimir Ivic as the team prepares for the upcoming games against Kiryat Shmona and the derby against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Boateng suffered a knee injury in his sides clash against Kfar Saba in the Israeli top flight league in October.

He has been out for almost six weeks but could feature in friendlies against Maccabi Petah and Ramat Hasharaon on Friday and Sunday respectively.

The former WAFA star joined the Israeli giants from Aduana Stars in 2018.