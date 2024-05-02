Mad rush for Dreams FC players after excelling in CAF Confederation Cup

There is a frenzy of interest in Dreams FC players following their exceptional performance in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

The Dawu-based club embarked on an extraordinary journey in their inaugural attempt at the tournament, earning well-deserved recognition for their stellar performances.

Starting from the preliminary qualifying round, Dreams FC defied the odds to advance to the group stageâ€”an impressive feat considering their status as newcomers to the competition. However, they did not stop there, surpassing expectations by clinching the top spot in their group ahead of formidable opponents such as Nigeria's Rivers United and Tunisia's Club Africain.

Their historic achievement continued as they became the first Ghanaian club in many years to progress past the group stage. In the quarter-finals, they secured a monumental victory against Stade Malien.

Dreams FC's remarkable journey came to a halt in the semifinals when they faced Egyptian giants Zamalek, who ultimately defeated them 3-0 on aggregate.

Teenage sensation Abdul Aziz Issah, whose electrifying performances saw him find the net four times, alongside veteran striker John Antwi, who demonstrated his prowess with an impressive six goals, showcased the depth of talent within Dreams FC.

Not to be overlooked is the commanding presence of goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi and the leadership of captain Abdul Jalilu, whose contributions were instrumental in the team's success.

While these standout players undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the pitch, it was the collective commitment and unity displayed by the entire squad that propelled Dreams FC to new heights. Their unwavering determination and teamwork were evident in every match.

The club's success has not gone unnoticed, with numerous clubs, both domestically and internationally, expressing interest in acquiring the services of their standout players.

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow revealed on Citi TV that discussions are already underway with several clubs, including Zamalek, who left inquiries regarding certain players in the team.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen which players will depart in the coming days, but it is evident that Dreams FC's exceptional performance has garnered significant attention and potential opportunities for their talented squad.