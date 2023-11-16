Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe says he won't judge Black Stars on friendlies

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe has refused to assess the Black Stars on their recent performances in friendly matches ahead of their clash on Friday.

The two sides are set to trade tackles at the Baba Yara Stadium in their first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup.

While Madagascar are unbeaten in their last three games, Ghana are coming into the game from the back of two terrible defeats against Mexico and the United States from last month.

However, Rakotondrabe despite expressing confidence in his team has stated that he will not judge his opponents on their recent outing in the friendly matches.

“I can never judge the Black Stars based on two friendlies. Friendlies are different from qualifiers.”

He further reiterated his optimism stating that, “We didn't come to Ghana for holidays. We came here to win the game.”

“It's very true that the last time we beat Ghana was in 2015, and that was a friendly. We are going to do everything possible to defeat Ghana on Friday,” he added.

The two sides have met twice with both coming in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers where Ghana secured a 3-0 victory at Cape Coast last year and were held to a goalless draw in their last meeting.