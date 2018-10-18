Madagascar government rewards national team for historic Nations Cup qualification

Madagascar's government has rewarded the country's football team for qualifying for a first Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Barea sealed a place at next year's finals in Cameroon after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

Madagascar's acting President Rivo Rakotovao handed over a total of U$28,150 to the squad and technical staff for their efforts

"They are also awarded with National Honours for their merit in reaching the finals phase of Nations Cup 2019 in Cameroon," a statement added.

Madagascar, 106th in Fifa's world rankings, belied their status as a minor football nation with a shock 2-2 draw with 2018 World Cup finalist Senegal and back-to-back wins over Equatorial Guinea to become the 40th different nation to qualify for the Nations Cup finals.

In addition to a large contingent playing in France's lower tier, a growing number of Malagasys are now with European and African clubs.

Under the leadership of Ahmad, now Caf president, and interim football federation boss Doda Andriamiasasoa the country is reaping benefits from its heavy investment into grassroots and youth football.