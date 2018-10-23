Madagascar players & technical team donate AFCON qualification bonus to a school in the capital

Madagascar's national team gained worldwide recognition after historically qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time with two games to spare in the qualifiers.

Even though they have gained a global applaud, the earnings from it will not be going to the players and the technical staff.

They have decided to donate the bonus given them by the state to a Polytechnic School in Antananarivo.

The Barea were received at the State House last week where acting President Rivo Rakotova handed about US$ 29,000 to the entire team for their historic feat.

By Nuhu Adams