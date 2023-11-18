Madagascar's Rakotondrabe reflects on unlucky 1-0 loss to Ghana, eyes redemption against Chad

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe expressed his disappointment after the team's narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana, citing hard luck and missed opportunities as contributing factors.

Speaking after the game, the 58-year-old coach acknowledged the team's impressive performance against the Black Stars, emphasizing that they didn't travel to Ghana for holidays but solely for the three points.

Rakotondrabe commented on the unfortunate result, stating, "We had the better chances and we hit the bar. But that is football; we missed our chance, and they scored theirs. I take responsibility because I am the coach. I take the blame for what happened."

Despite the setback, Rakotondrabe remains optimistic about Madagascar's chances in the tournament, asserting, "This is just the beginning of the tournament. We have lost 1-0, but it is too early to decide who qualifies. We are behind, but I believe we will catch up against Chad on Monday."

Reflecting on the match dynamics, Rakotondrabe highlighted the impact of Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru, stating, "In the first 45 minutes, we were able to challenge Ghana. In the second half, he brought in Majeed Ashimeru, and that changed everything. I told the boys to stop him because he brought energy. We tried and tried [but it did not work]."

The Malagasy coach looks ahead to their next game against Chad in Antananarivo on Monday, with a determination to put in extra effort and secure a positive result in the ongoing tournament.