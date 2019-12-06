Madam Habiba Atta Forson heads Women's FA Cup Committee

The Executive Council of the GFA in the exercise of its powers under Article 52 of the GFA Statutes, have appointed a 7-member Women’s FA Cup Committee to manage the women’s knockout competition of the GFA.

The duration of the Committee’s tenure is for one year.

The members of the Committee are as follows:

Habiba Atta Forson - Chairperson

Admund Munkaila - Vice Chairman

Anthony Osei - Member

Mrs. Edna Bennet - Member

Alhaji Oliver Mustapha - Member

Madam Florence Bameh - Member

Jamil Atipaga - Member

The Women’s FA Cup Committee is mandated to promulgate policies and programmes for the implementation of the GFA Competitions Department to ensure the overall success of the competition.

The Women’s FA Cup Committee also has the responsibility of bringing the required innovations to deliver a great knockout event to the patrons of the competition.

Another task of the Women’s FA Cup Committee is to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the competition derive the desired benefits for the resources they invest in the event.