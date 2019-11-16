Madina MP Abubakar Boniface, Zongo Minister Dr. Mustapha Hamid watch Black Stars train

Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency Hon. Abuabakar Boniface and the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Hon. Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid were present at the Black Stars training in Madina.

The Minister and the MP, together with some community leaders came out to support the Black Stars as they prepare for the Nations Cup qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

The team were training for the first time at the newly constructed astro turf in Madina, build under the leadership of the affable MP.

Hon. Abubakar Boniface ensured the turf was constructed for the community during his time as Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo development.

Several football fans also came out in numbers to watch the Black Stars train at the Zurak Park.

The Black Stars will continue training today at the same venue before enplaning to Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday for the match on Monday.

Ghana beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening game of the qualifiers through goals from Thomas Partey and debutant Kudus Mohammed.

Newboy Christopher Antwi-Adjei joined the Black Stars team for the first time in training after arriving late for the South Africa game.

The incredible number of fans adds to the thousands that showed up at the team's training in Cape Coast and subsequently for the game against South Africa.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin