Magdeburg midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo opens up on his stay at the club

Ghanaian footballer Manfred Osei Kwadwo says he stayed with Magdeburg this season to repay the club's faith in him despite the team’s relegation to the Bundesliga 3

The midfielder made only three appearances for the club in the 2018-19 season

The 24-year old seems to have found favor in the eyes of the new coach Stephan Krämer who has given him more game time this season

He has played eight league game this season, coming on as a substitute in six games and has scored two goals so far

In an interview, Manfred revealed the reason why he stayed at the club despite lack of game time last season

“The club signaled to me early after the season that they need me and wants to continue to rely on me. So I said to myself: If you still believe in yourself”

He also indicated that he is able to get more game time because of the level of commitment and hard work at training which impressed the new coach

“I gave my full speed during the preparation and thus earned the trust of our new trainer Stephan Krämer. He is now convinced that something can still happen in the game if he sends me to the field”.

Manfred hopes to repay the faith the club imposed on him this season

“lf after such an unsatisfactory season, then you must try to repay that trust”.