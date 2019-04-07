MAGICAL Richmond Boakye-Yiadom double for Red Star Belgrade sinks Proleter

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hit a brace for Red Star Belgrade as they thump Proleter 4-0 in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday night.

Boakye-Yiadom continued his hot-streak form for the Red and White lads with a brace in front of their teeming fans at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for his side on the 35th minute after latching onto a pass from Branko Jovicic.

Second half goals from Marko Marin and Mirko Ivanic looked to have flatten the visitors until Boakye-Yiadom conjured another magical moment with a sublime goal in the 82nd minute.

The goals took his tally to 11 after 30 round of matches.

Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak captain Joseph Owusu-Bempah made a brief appearance for the losers while Rashid Sumaila was once again left out of the victors matchday squad.