Mahama urges GFA to improve standard of the Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana Premier League John Mahama has urged the football association to improve the standard of the country’s top-flight league to attract fans to the stadium.

Mahama told Ghana Football Association officials led by Kurt Okraku who called on him at his office in Cantonment, Accra.

"We know that under this administration, the GFA has brought some more vitality into our football and we are all supporting this administration to make sure we move football to the next level," he said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"I know there are challenges in the domestic League because our people are more interested in the foreign League and so people don’t come to the stadium as they should but it is normally a good family entertainment, but we need to raise the standard so people will love to come to the stadium."

The Ghana Premier League will resume this weekend after a four-week suspension due to AshantiGold's injunction.

The injunction was overturned earlier this week, allowing the league to continue.