Mahatma Otoo backs Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to succeed at the Nations Cup in Egypt

Former Balikerispor forward Mahatma Otoo believes Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah can lead the Black Stars to success at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Otoo and Appiah worked to together at the U-23 level in the All Africa Games in Maputo 2015, where the Black Meteors won gold under the leadership of the 58-year old.

Ahead of the Nations Cup, there's been criticisms over Appiah hold of the team and as to whether the team can excel with the current captaincy crisis overshadowing preparations.

However, Mahatma Otoo is confident Kwesi Appiah can end Ghana's title drought.

“Kwesi Appiah is a good Coach, especially after what he did in Maputo, I worked under him and he got good qualities,” he said on GhOne TV.

“I believe he can help the team at the Africa Cup of Nations. He has selected good players and so we need to rally behind him.”

The former Hearts of Oak forward is currently clubless after mutually parting ways with Turkish lower tier side Balikerispor.