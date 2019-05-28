Mahatma Otoo discloses reason for leaving Turkish side Balikersipor

Forward Mahatma Otoo has revealed the reason behind his decision to leave Turkish side Balikerispor at the end of the just ended season.

The 27-year old disclosed that he was forced into leaving the club due to the financial difficulties the club is facing.

“You know in Turkey recently the economy is not going well because the dollar is going so high as against the Turkish Lira, so most of the Clubs are having financial problems not only my team but most of the Club in the Premier League in Turkey are having financial problems,” he told GHone TV.

“Unfortunately it affected my team, it started at the beginning of the season but we were able to manage the situation. We played throughout so even the second round two or three players left the Club but the foreign players decided to stay because we don’t want the team to be relegated.

“I did my best for them and when it came to the last game I said okay this is the best time because I spoke to my advisors and they asked me to take this step which will help because I have established myself in Turkey and once other Clubs get to know am free they will start coming.

“They do [Owe me] but foreign players have a channel where they use to get their money back so I have gone through that process.”