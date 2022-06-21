Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 21 June 2022
Mainz 05 to release Ghanaian winger Issah Abass 

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass is set to leave German side Mainz 05 ahead of next season.

The winger has been considered as surplus to requirement and set to be released by the club.

The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his current contract.

According to a report by Kicker, Mainz is considering reducing the squad ahead of next season with five players set for the exit.

Issah Abass is among the five players that have fallen down the pecking order and not considered part of the team's plans next season.

The players leaving the club are Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (24), Edimilson Fernandes (26), Issah Abass (23) and Marlon Mustapha.

Mainz will be ready to sell to any club as they intend not to loose the Ghanaian for free next season.

Abass was on a season long loan last season at Rijeka, where he made 26 appearances and scored three goals and three assists.

 

 

