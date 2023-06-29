Mainz join race to sign Ghana Defender Alexander Djiku

German club Mainz have joined the growing list of clubs interested in securing the services of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku.

The 28-year-old's contract with Strasbourg is set to expire on June 30, making him an attractive prospect in the transfer market.

Djiku has also garnered interest from other clubs, including Turkish side Besiktas, French club Lille, and Nottingham Forest.

The versatile defender's impressive performances have caught the attention of these clubs, who are keen to bolster their defensive options.

Despite the mounting interest, Strasbourg are determined to hold on to their captain. The club, with the backing of investment from BlueCo, is eager to secure Djiku's future and is prepared to offer him a new contract to keep him at the club.

Since joining Strasbourg from SM Caen in 2019 for a fee of 4.5 million euros, Djiku has been a consistent performer, making over 100 appearances for the club. Last season, he played a vital role in helping Strasbourg maintain their Ligue 1 status, featuring in 31 matches.

Djiku came close to a move to German side Hoffenheim last summer, but the transfer collapsed at the last hour due to a dispute over his agent's commission fee.

With Djiku's contract expiring soon, the race to secure his signature is intensifying. Mainz, Besiktas, Lille, and other interested parties will closely monitor the situation as Djiku becomes a free agent at the end of the month, opening up new possibilities for his future in football.