Mainz O5 Sporting Director believes Abass Issah's loan move to Utrecht best for his development

Sporting Director of Mainz O5 Rouven Schröder says the loan move of Ghanaian forward Abass Issah to FC Utrecht the best for the player's development.

The 20-year old struggled with form and fitness since joining from the German outfit from Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana.

However, the ex-Ghana U-17 attacker has joined Dutch side FC Utrecht for a season long loan, where he is expected to gain more play time and experience.

"We are absolutely convinced of Issah Abass qualities, he was very well integrated last year and completed a top preparation in the winter," he said.,

"He was on a very good way, but had to take a forced break because of a prolonged muscle injury.

"Game practice at the highest level is immensely important for the next step, preferably every weekend. FC Utrecht as top-6 club of the Eredivisie is optimal for Abass, we are sure that next summer he will come back to Mainz with many assists and goals from the Netherlands and will strengthen our first team in the season 2020/2021 ", he added.