Four European sides Mainz, Sparta Prague, Basel and Vitesse Arnhem are interested in striker Mohammed Dauda.

The former Asante Kotoko player is struggling for regular game time at giants Anderlecht.

Dauda was hoping to get more game time this season, but he has made league appearances.

Before the international break, he was named in the starting line as Anderlecht posted a 2-0 win over Ghent.

The 20-year-old could push for an exit during the winter transfer window for more game time.