Majeed Ashimeru back in action at Anderlecht; midfielder meets up with icon Michael Essien

Published on: 10 July 2022
Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru returned to action on Saturday, 9 July, for Belgian side Anderlecht after an early end to last season due to an ankle injury. 

The Ghana international was second half substitute as Anderlecht beat Danish side Nordsjaelland 3-1 in a pre-season friendly played in Holland. 

Ashimeru was introduced in the second half. 

After the match, he interacted ex-Ghana international Michael Essien who’s on the coaching staff of Nordsjaelland. 

His last match was back in April when he came on in the 58th minute during their Belgian FA Cup clash with Gent but had to be replaced after 76 minutes. 

Ashimeru had aggravated the injury he sustained during a league match. 

Last season, he scored three goals in 31 matches. 

