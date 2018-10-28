Majeed Ashimeru bags debut assist for St Gallen in victory over FC Zurich

Ghanaian youngster Majeed Ashimeru recorded his first Swiss top-flight goal on Sunday when FC St. Gallen beat FC Zurich 3-2 on Sunday.

The former WAFA SC midfielder found the back of the net in the 51st minute after Vincent Sierro has broken the deadlock in the first half.

The visitors pulled one back in the 68th minute but a sublime assist by Ashimeru saw veteran Tranquillo Barnetta netted the match winner four minutes from full-time to hand all three points to the hosts.

Ashimeru has two goals in all competitions since joining St. Gallen on loan from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.