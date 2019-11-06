Majeed Ashimeru cameos as Red Bull Salzburg held Napoli in UCL

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to help Red Bull Salzburg secure a point against Napoli in Naples.

The former WAFA midfielder replaced Takumi Minamino on the hour mark as the Austrians stopped Napoli from becoming the first team to qualify to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland scored the opener in the 11th minute, becoming just the fourth player in Champions League history to score in his first four games.

His spot-kick gave Red Bull Salzburg the lead before Napoli's Hirving Lozano equalised.

Napoli would have qualified for the last 16 with a victory.

Ashimeru, who came on in the second half displayed strength and skill on the ball as the Austrians pushed for another goal.

However, the underdogs will be pleased with the result which keeps them third in group E, with two games remaining.