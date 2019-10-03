Majeed Ashimeru cameos as Red Bull Salzburg lose to Liverpool in seven goal thriller

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to feature as Red Bull Salzburg narrowly lost to Liverpool in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

The former WAFA midfielder was thrown into the game by manager Jesse Marsch in the 78th minute as he replaced Zlatko Januzovic in their 4-3 defeat to the European Champions.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane struck inside 10 minutes, sweeping home at the near post.

Andrew Robertson turned in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold before Salah poked a third under keeper Cican Stanokovic.

But Salzburg began their fightback when Hwang Hee-chan got the better of Virgil van Dijk before scoring with a powerful strike.

The visitors reduced the deficit further when Takumi Minamino volleyed in and the away fans erupted when substitute Erling Braut Haaland tapped in an equaliser - his 18th goal of the season.

Salah finally got Liverpool over the line when he latched on to Roberto Firmino's header and scored with a fierce strike.