Majeed Ashimeru commits to Anderlecht for upcoming season amidst transfer interest

Published on: 17 June 2023
Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has confirmed that he will continue playing for Anderlecht in the upcoming season, dismissing speculation about a potential move away from the Belgian club.

Despite attracting interest from various European clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach, Ashimeru remains focused on his current team.

"In football, everything changes quickly, but at the moment I only think about Anderlecht," said Ashimeru in an interview with La Dernière Heure. "After the obligations with the national team, I will go straight to the club to start the new season."

Having joined Anderlecht permanently in 2021, Ashimeru's time at the club has been marked by inconsistency, partly due to injuries.

He experienced a mix of impressive performances and occasional struggles during the previous season, similar to his tenure under the management of Vincent Kompany.

Currently, Ashimeru is with the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, in Madagascar for a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder has a contract with Anderlecht that runs until 2025, which provides the club with stability as they prepare for the upcoming season.

