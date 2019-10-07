Majeed Ashimeru delighted with Red Bull Salzburg's "big win" against Altach in Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimmeru is delighted by Red Bull Salzburg's big win over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The ex-WAFA midfielder lasted the entire duration and produced a sensational assist as the Austrian champions thumped Altach 6-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

After the game, Ashimeru could not hide joy posting,"Big Win." He missed a penalty but that did not affect the outcome of the game.

Red Bull Salzburg broke the deadlock after just five minutes on the clock through Sekou Koita.

In the 11th minute, Majeed Ashimeru picked out Patson Daka from a tight angle. The Zambian youngster made no mistake as he smartly put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Reuf Durakovic to make it 2-1 for the Bulls.

Daka grabbed his second of the afternoon in the 24th with a simple finish.

Ashimeru was presented with an opportunity to score his third league goal after the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute, but the Ghanaian fluffed his line before Daka, Smail Prevljak and Chan Hwang-Hee scored in the 51st, 86th and 89th minute respectively to seal a 6-0 victory for Red Bull Salzburg.

The win helped the hosts extend their lead at the summit of the log to 28 points after 10 games.