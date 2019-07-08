Majeed Ashimeru eager to repay Red Bull Salzburg's faith in him

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru wants to hit the ground running at Red Salzburg after signing a five-year contract extension.

The Ghana youth international extended his stay on Monday after being recalled by the Austrian giants.

''I am very happy to be in Salzburg now, and I am looking forward to the season ahead. I want to help contribute to us playing good and successful football,'' Ashimeru said.

''I have to thank the club for the great faith they have placed in me, and I will do everything I can to pay this back.''

Ashimeru joined the Red Bulls in the summer of 2017 and was immediately loaned out to Austria Lustenau.

But after six months he got loaned out to RZ Pellets WAC for the second half of the season.

Last season, he scored four goals and provided ten assists for Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen.