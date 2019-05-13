Majeed Ashimeru: FC St Gallen star named in Swiss Super League Team of the Week

FC St Gallen star Majeed Ashimeru has been named in the Swiss Super League Team of the Week.

The Ghana international midfielder was pivotal in his side's 2-1 win over FC Sion on Sunday.

Ashimeru provided a perfect assist- a text message of a pass- for Jeremy Guillemenot to open the scoring in injury time of the first half.

The 21-year-old has now tallied 10 assists this season with three matches to the end of the season.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 28 league appearances.

His performances have earned him a recall by his parent club Red Bull Salzburg for the 2019/2020.