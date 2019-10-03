Majeed Ashimeru 'gutted' to taste defeat on UEFA Champions League debut

Majeed Ashimeru made his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday night as Red Bull Salzburg suffered a 4-3 defeat at Liverpool.

The midfielder was introduced in the 78th minute to replace Zlatko Januzovic at Anfield.

Ashimeru was brought on to help the Austrian champions level the scoring after Mohammed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead.

Red Bull Salzburg had rallied from three goals down to tie the score at 3-3.

Ashimeru said: ‘Gutted by the results but Great Fighting Spirit💪. Champions League Debut Last Night ✅. #Maker’