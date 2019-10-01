Majeed Ashimeru jets off with Red Bull Salzburg for Champions League showdown against Liverpool

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been named in the Red Bull Salzburg squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Liverpool.

Ashimeru has been superb in the colours of Red Bull Salzburg since returning from a successful loan spell at St Gallen this summer.

The rasta-haired midfielder was named in the Austria Bundesliga Team of the Week following his remarkable outing in the 4-0 win against Austria Vienna over the weekend.

His swashbuckling display has prompted coach Jesse Marsch to include him in his squad for the cliffhanger against English giants Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Ashimeru will be hoping to make his bow in the prestigious club competition after he was left on the bench in their 6-2 massive victory against KRC Genk in the opening fixture.

He has scored two goals and provided one assists in seven games for the club this term.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter