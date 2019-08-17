Majeed Ashimeru marks competitive debut for Red Bull Salzburg in league thumping win at St. Pölten

Talented midfielder Majed Ashimeru played his first competitive match for Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday in their 6-0 league win over St. Pölten.

The Ghana youth international replaced Japanese star Takumi Minamino- who scored the fourth goal-in the 67th minute.

Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch decided to give Ashimeru some game time after impressing in the friendly matches against Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in their opening three matches against Rapid Wien, Mattersburg and Wolfsberger AC.