Majeed Ashimeru reaches new milestone at Anderlecht after cameo against Cercle Brugge

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru marked his hundredth appearance for Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht in the victory over Cercle Brugge on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old replaced Mario Stroeykens late in the game as the Purple and White strolled to a 2-0 win to end the first round of the First Division A league on a good note.

Anders Dreyer opened the scoring for the host after just ten minutes before Luis Vazquez sealed the victory early in the second half.

Anderlecht heads into the break six points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ashimeru joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal in 2021 and has since been an integral part of the team. This season the former Red Bull Salzburg star has made nine appearances across all competitions for the club.

The hardworking midfielder has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month.

He is expected to arrive in Ghana this weekend as preparations begin on Sunday, December 31.